Runner visit

Monday, 18 October 2021

A MAN with cerebral palsy who ran 1,900 miles in 85 days for charity visited Kidmore End Primary School.

Tom Crossland, 40, from Gallowstree Common, talked to the children about running the equivalent of 75 marathons and raising more than £21,000.

The money went to TRIBE Freedom Foundation, a charity fighting to end modern slavery and human trafficking.

Mr Crossland, who is a clinical psychologist for the Berkshire Healthcare NHS Trust, presented certificates to the children who took part in a cross-country challenge last month.

