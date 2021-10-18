Party put back again

SONNING Common Health Centre has rescheduled its 50th anniversary celebration for a fourth time.

The event was due to take place in September at the GP practice off Wood Lane but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It had already been postponed twice from June last year.

Staff felt it appropriate to delay the party again as Dr Peter Hemphill, one of the centre’s founders, passed away recently.

They want time to recognise his contribution to the history and success of the practice at the event, which is now scheduled for Saturday, September 3 next year. This will also mark the return to normality after the pandemic.

Former employees and anyone associated with the practice since it opened in 1970 are invited.

For more information, email Sue Litchfield at sue.hat1999@gmail.com or Sue Abbott at sue.abbott6@nhs.net