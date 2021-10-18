Master saddler wins national awards for craftsmanship

A WOMAN from Remenham Hill won several awards at the Society of Master Saddlers’ national saddlery competition.

Frances Roche, a master saddler, won the open class with the theme of any leather accoutrement used in connection with birds of prey with a falconry hood.

She said: “I really enjoyed making the hood. It isn’t something I have done before but it was very intricate with a lot of detail.

“I decided to make a practice version first and then followed it up with the one I wanted to enter in the competition.

“As the hood is so small it doesn’t take too much time to make but I thought long and hard about the colour scheme I wanted and went for green leather on the top and brown on the side and thankfully it turned out to be quite eye-catching.

“I spent about four hours from start to finish making the hood and was pleased with the result but you never know if it will be the judges’ favourite.”

Mrs Roche, 60, also won the bird of prey class, came third in the miniature class and won the premium award as the president’s choice for excellence of craftsmanship.

Over the years, she has won multiple awards at the competition, which is held at Saddlers’ Hall in London.

She said: “No matter how many times you win at the national competition, it is still very special and a wonderful achievement.”

Earlier this year, Mrs Roche and her husband Tim cycled and walked 500km in aid of Brainwave, a charity that helps children with disabilities achieve more independence.

They are members of the Worshipful Company of Saddlers, a not-for-profit livery company committed to saddlery, equestrianism and education.