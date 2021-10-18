Former railway ‘flyer’ driver enjoys return visit to station

A RESIDENT of the Lashbrook care home in Shiplake was taken on a trip down memory lane with a visit to the village station.

Roger Coles worked on the railway after leaving the navy following the war.

He was a fireman on the shunter trains moving the carriages and stock around the yard.

He then worked his way up to driving the shunter trains and progressed on to steam trains and finally passenger trains, including the 125 fast train.

His second wife Anna was German and they went on holiday to Germany every two years as they could get free travel on the trains.

Mr Coles spent some time driving the train on the Henley branch line known locally as the Henley flyer and his last 10 years of work were spent training new drivers.

Home manager Lina Nela said: “As a surprise for Roger, we took him to Shiplake station to meet the driver of the Henley flyer and to have a short trip to Henley and back to Shiplake.

“Roger said that it had been a great day out and one that he wouldn’t forget. The driver was a very nice and helpful young lady and she really made Roger’s day. She couldn’t have been more helpful.

“Roger commented that in his day there weren’t any lady drivers but he thought that the ladies were just as good as the men at driving the trains. For the rest of the day Roger could not stop talking about his trip on the train.

“When we got back, he couldn’t wait to go into our lovely gardens and tell all the residents about his trip out on the Henley flyer.

“It was a very emotional day for Roger. I am very happy to see that we are able to refresh memories for our residents and make them smile.”