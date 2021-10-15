Meadows awarded green flag for eighth year

A BEAUTY spot in Henley has received a national award for the eighth year in a row.

Mill Meadows retains its Green Flag Award, which recognises well managed parks and green spaces.

An inspection had been carried out by Keep Britain Tidy, which runs the scheme.

The meadows are maintained by the town council’s parks services team and its facilities include the bandstand, toddler playground and celebration beds.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the meadows played a vital role for residents as a place to relax, exercise and meet family and friends safely.

Councillor Donna Crook, who chairs the council’s recreation and amenities committee, was delighted to retain the award.

She said: “We are thrilled to receive Green Flag status for the eighth time at Mill Meadows.

“It is a remarkable place. During the pandemic, people relied on Mill Meadows for their daily dose of exercise, rest, play and relaxation.

“Our parks team made that possible – congratulations to them and also to my fellow committee members.”

