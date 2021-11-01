No non-reusable cups

A COFFEE shop in Henley has stopped using non-reusable takeaway cups.

Millie Jeans and her fiancée Talia Maguire, who own Drifters in Duke Street, says they want to reduce waste.

They have been encouraging customers to ditch takeaway cups since March when they launched a returnable mugs scheme.

They also held a “mug amnesty” where customers could donate unwanted ones, which the café then handed to customers with their takeaway drinks in.

The women will also fill up any other kind of reusable mug that customers bring in.