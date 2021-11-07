I restored old truck used in remake of hit children’s film

A MAN from Henley has restored a vintage truck which appeared in the film Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Lee Hawkes, 48, rescued the 1968 Bedford TJ van from a field near Gatwick Airport in 2015, buying it from a man who had worked on film sets.

He needed a van to transport and deliver beds for his business Beds r Us, which he runs in Cowes on the Isle of Wight.

Mr Hawkes, who lives in Station Road with his son Jack, 22, said: “I love my old cars and trucks and I was looking for a vintage vehicle to deliver my beds.

“In particular, this one had a clean box and that’s why I chose it. I then found out it was because Warner Bros had changed the box for the film.

“It was blue when I bought it and the guy who was selling it told me he rented out lots of vehicles to film sets.

“He told me all about the films this particular truck was in. It had just been in Tom Hardy’s Legend. It was in a really bad state and I took it back to the Isle of Wight driving at 20mph.

“Luckily, it’s such a nice truck that most people were waving at me rather than swearing.”

Mr Hawkes, who set up the business on the island when he was 19, used the truck to deliver the beds for two years.

He then decided to restore it to portray its design in Tim Burton’s 2005 film featuring Johnny Depp, a remake of the 1971

children’s classic Willy Wonka & the

Chocolate Factory, which starred Gene Wilder.

Mr Hawkes said: “I bought a more modern one to use for deliveries and put this one into storage to see if it was worth restoring it.

“The artistic director of the film actually got in touch with me confirming it really had featured in the film so I decided to go for it.

“It took two-and-a half years to restore. A graphic design company on the island then reproduced the logo.

“I have always been a fan of the book and the film adaptations and it brought back so many childhood memories.”

He took the restored truck around primary schools on the Isle of Wight and then drove it to Henley, where it recently made an appearance in Market Place.

Mr Hawkes, who moved to Henley in 2018, said: “Everyone who came along loved it and when I told people it was actually the one from the film, it took them by surprise — most of them thought it was a replica. I was overwhelmed by the reaction.”

The truck is now in storage before it is offered for sale at auction Brightwells of Herefordshire on December 5.

Mr Hawkes said: “I normally don’t get emotionally attached to things but I drove it to the storage where it will stay until the auction and I said goodbye and it was pretty emotional. But it’s time to move on and for a new owner to acquire it. It would be nice to see it in a museum.

“Acquiring and restoring old vehicles has definitely become a passion after this project and something I want to keep doing.”

Five Wonka trucks were used in the 2005 film but only two still exist. The other survivor is kept at the Roald Dahl Museum in Great Missenden, Buckinghamshire, as the author wrote the book on which the original film was based.