Protection for pitch

HENLEY YMCA has been awarded an £11,900 grant to safeguard its artificial football pitch.

The money from the Football Foundation will go towards a new fence.

This comes after vandals damaged property at the site for the third time in just over a year.

Lisa Grant, general and financial manager at the YMCA in Lawson Road, said: “This grant has enabled us to ensure that the Tiger Turf court is secure and reduce the damage caused through needless petty vandalism. We have had numerous incidents of vandalism that have not only cost the YMCA money to put right but have also resulted in broken glass being spread on the pitch, which has posed a safety issue.

“Hopefully, this new fence will stop this happening and ensure that the pitch can continue to be used for the benefit of the people of Henley.”

Robert Sullivan, chief executive of the Foundation, said: “We’re committed to transforming the face of grassroots football facilities in this country.”