Monday, 15 November 2021

Playground contractor

A CONTRACTOR has been chosen to build the children’s playground at the new recreation ground in Sonning Common. 

Kompan, of Milton Keynes, was one of four companies that bid for the tender to install the equipment at Memorial Park, off Reades Lane.

The company will also put down a rubber crumb surface to provide extra safety for the children before the site is officially handed over to the parish council.

The Tarmac Landfill Communities Fund has awarded the council a £100,000 grant towards the cost of the playground.

A public exhibition featuring the proposed design of the play area was held at the village hall on Saturday. 

