£350,000 project to turn church into community hub

PLANS to convert part of a village church into a meeting place are back on track.

The Nuffield Community Centre Project was held up by the coronavirus pandemic and the need to obtain the relevant permissions to carry out the £350,000 project at Holy Trinity Church.

The organisers plan to take most of the pews out of the Grade II* listed church and install a new floor, heating and a disabled toilet so the space can be used for community events.

The church has been without a meeting room, toilet and kitchen facilities since the rectory was sold, making it impossible to hold events such as coffee mornings, lunches for older people or a mother and toddler group.

Catherine Erbetta, who is secretary of the parochial church council, said: “We have finally got all the permissions needed and now we just need to raise the money.

“We can’t take the risk of starting work without funding. We need nice people around here to donate some money. It would be criminal to let the church deteriorate.

“There is a history of donation and giving to the community around here and this is a very worthy cause.” William Morris, known as Lord Nuffield, was a car manufacturer and philanthropist who lived in Nuffield Place and took his name from the village.

The founder of Morris Motors died in 1963 and left a large part of his fortune to charitable causes. He is buried in the churchyard.

There is currently just earth under the pews, so a floor will be installed with underfloor heating to make the church a warmer space.

Four pews will be kept and mounted on wheels so they can be moved around. If other seating is needed, then folding chairs will be used. Church services will continue to be provided for the congregation, which numbers less than 10.

Mrs Erbetta, whose huband John is a churchwarden and a lay minister who leads services twice a month, said: “We’ve been delayed for two years with problems with permissions and the pandemic.

“It took much longer to get the permissions than we had expected. There was opposition from the Victorian Society, which said we couldn’t take out the pews but it has been decided that we can.

“In medieval times, when the church was built, it would have been the hub of the community and not used just for services. We want that to be the case again.”

The project is about a third of the way towards its funding target.

The Oxfordshire Historic Churches Trust has given £20,000 and £7,500 is to be provided by the Heritage at Risk fund.

The Mosawi Foundation, a Henley charity which aims to galvanise communities, has promised match funding of £39,000 if the project can raise the same amount from

donations.

Another £2,000 has come from Oxfordshire County Council’s community fund while Nuffield Parish Council has donated £1,500 and Stoke Row Racing Club has pledged £1,000. The church organ was sold for £2,000.

Mrs Erbetta, who was involved in running community events at the church before the sale of the rectory, said concerts would be held at the church to raise more funds, adding: “Concerts are the one thing that you can do with the space as it is.”

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/

nuffieldcommunitycentreproject or send funds to: the Nuffield Community Centre Project at Barclays Bank PLC, Oxford City branch, Sort Code 20-65-20, account number 03651746.

For more information, email Mrs Erbetta at catherineerbetta@

btinternet.com