Teenage girl wins national ballroom dancing prize

A TEENAGER from Henley has won a national ballroom dance competition.

Lucy Herbert, 15, came first in the junior social dance test section at the Imperial Society of Teachers of Dancing national grand final held at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

She danced with her teacher Richard Miles, who runs Miles School of Dancing at Henley town hall.

For the competition, she danced a waltz, cha-cha and jive before winning it with a tango.

Lucy, who lives in Elizabeth Road and attends Gillotts School, said: “It was an amazing experience and everyone was crying by the end of it. It was very stressful as we had to get changed and put make-up on quite quickly and it was very nerve wracking.”

She took up ballroom dancing five years ago, when she was a pupil at Valley Road Primary School, where her mother Rachel is a teacher.

Her grandparents, Miriam and Keith Walker, had been having classes with Mr Miles and asked him if he wanted to teach children at the primary school.

Lucy, who now trains with Mr Miles three times a week, said: “I fell in love with it from the first lesson I had with Richard when I was 10. It was really fun.”

She entered her first competition when she was 11 and made it to the final. Following her win at Blackpool, she will move up a category and compete in the adult classes.

Lucy said: “I hope to continue in the future. My grandparents are very proud, as is my mum. She always comes to watch my competitions and does my hair.”

Mr Miles, who has been teaching for 25 years, said: “It was a moment of huge pride for Lucy — she did really well.

“I think Strictly Come Dancing has really raised the bar when it comes to competing and the junior sections are always quite hard, so to come away successful from a national competition is an amazing achievement.

“It was also a massive moment for me to see her succeeding because she started dancing with me at primary school. It shows how far your passion can take you.

“Lucy stuck with it and practised so much during the pandemic, which shows what you can achieve if you put your mind to it.”

Mrs Herbert said: “It was absolutely incredible to see Lucy dance in such an impressive venue and with so many people watching. The competition started at 4pm and finished at 8.30pm so the atmosphere was intense but she dealt with it so well.

“Watching is very nerve wracking because there’s nothing you can do other than cheer.

“Lucy worked so hard during lockdown — she was practising in the kitchen with Richard via a screen. They didn’t compete for a long time because of the pandemic and the tango initially wasn’t her strongest dance but now it’s one of her favourites. Winning with that dance was a nice way of repaying all the hard work.

“I am so proud of her. I’ve done her hair since she was younger so I still do that at competitions but she does the make-up herself. She learnt how to do it watching YouTube videos.”

Another of Mr Miles’s students, Elaine Owen, won the pre-bronze ballroom prize at the same event.

Mrs Owen, of Bowling Court, Henley, said: “This is my first title and I really loved taking part.

“I moved to Henley seven years ago and I’ve been having classes with Richard ever since.

“I used to dance when I was younger and decided that I wanted to take it up again. Initially my husband came with me but he didn’t last very long.”

Jenni Rhodes, another of Mr Miles’s students, won the awards section, Latin dance.