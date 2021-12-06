Hall work to finish in January

THE opening of the refurbished parish hall in Benson has been delayed again.

The building in Sunnyside was due to re-open on September 23 but the parish council now says the work will not be completed until January.

Bill Pattison, who chairs the council, said: “There have been some hiccups and when I went in to have a look, I saw things I didn’t like and wanted them rectified.

“The kitchen is very nice and pretty much completed, so we are keeping our fingers crossed that there won’t be any more delays.”

The work, which is expected to cost more than £600,000, means the parish office will be enlarged and moved to the front of the building.

A lift will be installed and the kitchen and toilet facilities will be refurbished so the hall can be used to host big events once again.

Meanwhile, a new community building built as part of a new housing development north of Littleworth Road is almost ready.

Developer Cala Homes, which was granted planning permission for 241 houses in 2016, agreed to construct the 1.5-storey community building after the council complained that a proposed single-storey hall wouldn’t be big enough to cater for the village’s wide range of groups.

Cllr Pattison said: “It’s a lovely building which needs some finishing touches. It’s frustrating because the developer is not taking those that seriously but I’m hoping that we will be able to use it as soon as possible.”

The council will not own the building for the first year and will lease it from the developer.