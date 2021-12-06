25km walkers raise £3,000 for Sue Ryder in memory of friend

NINETEEN people from Henley walked 25km to raise money for Sue Ryder in memory of a friend.

Maz Kuehner died in November last year, leaving her husband Dom and daughter Ruby.

The fundraiser was organised by friend Sarah Stobie, of Deanfield Avenue, Henley, whose children David, 12, and Isabella, 10, knew Ruby from school.

She said: “Sue Ryder were an amazing support to Maz, Dom and Ruby. Maz was never one to enjoy a long walk so it did cause some laughter as to what she would have thought of our 25km walk.”

The walkers, the majority of whom were children, went from Henley market place towards Nettlebed, across to Stonor and down past Fawley to Marlow Road where they finished at Henley Rugby Club.

Mrs Stobie said: “The walk was tough but we all encouraged each other along and surprisingly only had one stop for about 20 minutes to eat.

“The kids were amazing and just kept going. We were really hoping to walk past a pub but it never happened unfortunately so the pint at the end was a great relief.”

The group have raised £3,130 so far. To donate, visit justgiving.com/

fundraising/Sarah-Stobie