Some optimistic New Year messages from our community leaders

I CANNOT believe how quickly the six months since I had the honour of being elected Mayor have flown by.

After a rather slimmed-down mayor-making ceremony, it has been all systems go.

The Mayor’s cadet, Cpl Grace Iveson, has become a firm fixture in the many events I’ve attended. She has been wonderful and is a credit to Henley and the Army Cadets.

After losing so many events in 2020, I have been delighted to see local organisations working hard to restore many of our distinctive and colourful events this year.

The summer kicked off in August with Henley Royal Regatta for which we had perfect rowing conditions, super weather and many a glass of Pimm’s.

Next I was lucky enough to attend the Thames Traditional Boat Festival, which was delightful.

I was also delighted to welcome back and attend the Henley Festival in September and the Henley Literary Festival in October.

Greener Henley held its first Eco Business Fair, which was well attended and I hope will be repeated.

Sadly, we lost former town sergeant Cliff Austin in August. He worked for Henley Town Council for 17 years and retired in 2017. A golfer and Reading FC supporter, he continues to be missed by many.

We welcomed back our athletes from the Olympics and Paralympics in September and Henley once again didn’t hold back with the celebrations.

As Mayor, I was lucky enough to ride in the bus with our athletes and take part in the day. It was so inspiring to be surrounded by people who had achieved so much in their field. I will always remember that day.

In November, I held my civic service at St Mary’s Church. I invited the Reading Gospel Choir who sang from the heart. I wanted a service with uplifting music and they performed beautifully and had everyone toe-tapping and clapping.

The Henley Christmas Festival in November was so much fun and attended by thousands who enjoyed the stalls and entertainment. I even tapped my tambourine on stage with the band Hot Stuff.

It may seem like my year so far has been filled with attending festivals, but that is not quite true.

Henley has a multitude of doers, folk who run charities, raise money, act as carers, working hard behind the scenes year after year, helping to make Henley the great place we are lucky enough to live in.

Coronavirus has meant many have stepped up to help those who have been affected by the consequences of this awful pandemic. I thank those people and we all hope for better times in 2022.

I have attended many meetings of charities, including Henley Municipal Charities, Henley Educational Trust, Henley Lions Club and Nomad to name but a few.

Henley has nearly 200 charities, all wonderful organisations full of doers, people who give up their time to help others. They do not seek publicity, they do not seek payment, they just want to help others. I applaud you all. It has been a real honour to meet you and thank you for the work you do.

I’ve learnt many things in my year to date and one of the most important has been time management as I juggle my work with family, council and mayoral duties. This is still very much work in progress but I do get to where I should be eventually.

For the remainder of my mayoral year I would like to be as accessible as I possibly can be for all the Henley charities, not just my chosen ones.

More importantly, I would like us as a town to continue to look after each other, especially as we see Omicron rearing its ugly head.

Look out for the elderly, look out for your neighbours and please continue to support our retailers. Shop local.

It is an honour to be your Mayor and I look forward to continuing my service in 2022.

I couldn’t have done all this without the help and support of my fellow councillors, the town clerk and all the officers, but especially the support of my partner Carolyn and our children Vivien and Ruby. My thanks to them and everyone in Henley.

Please stay safe. Be kind. Happy New Year.