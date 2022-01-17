Monday, 17 January 2022

Stile replaced

VOLUNTEERS have replaced an old stile with a gate on the path branching from the Ridgeway towards Watlington to provide better access.

A farmer who works the adjacent field carried out much of the preparation work, which allowed the five members of the Henley and Goring Ramblers to install the gate.

