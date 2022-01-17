Mother opens book swap to encourage sustainability

A WOMAN from Watlington has started a community book exchange to encourage people to read more and be sustainable.

Alice Goode, 35, opens her garden every weekend so people can access the Bee Bookswap, a cabinet near her front door that is stocked with more than 50 books including fiction, cook books and children’s picture books. Mrs Goode, who lives in Cuxham Road with her husband Ben, 36, and children Tilly, three, and Barney, one, said: “The idea is that you leave a book and you take one.

“Before having my children I was a teacher and loved reading books to my pupils. I collected so many of them, it was almost an obsession. Now that Tilly is old enough, I have started reading them with her too and wanted to share what we had with the community.

“I talked to a few people and they thought it was a good idea so I went ahead with it. It has been going three weeks now and a lot of people have been interested — a lot of children but adults have been using it as well. It’s a great way to be a more sustainable as you don’t have to buy new books, you can swap them with other people.

“We moved to Watlington two years ago and it has been lovely to have the support of neighbours and friends and to be close with them when there was a pandemic and we didn’t know anyone.”