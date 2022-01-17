Pictures plea

THE minibus service run by the Fish volunteer ... [more]
AN appeal has been issued for photographs of Henley to be published as part of a project run by local churches.
The Henley Gospel Trust is working on a bespoke Henley edition of Luke’s Gospel, which is due to be published at Easter.
The trust wants images of events and places that show the beauty of the town.
Pictures should be submitted by next Friday ( January 21) by email to henleygospel
@gmail.com
