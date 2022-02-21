Henley Standard chosen for reporting scheme

THE Henley Standard is seeking a new reporter after being chosen to take part in a diversity initiative.

This is a new role in the award-winning editorial team and no previous experience in news reporting is necessary.

The position is made possible after the newspaper was invited to take part in the Community News Project, a nationwide initiative launched by the National Council for the Training of Journalists and Meta, the owner of Facebook, to support quality local journalism and improve the diversity of newsrooms.

The successful applicant will receive full training to achieve a professional qualification, either the Diploma in Journalism or the National Qualification in Journalism, depending on experience.

The project was launched in 2019 with nine regional news publishers.

Higgs Group, publisher of the Henley Standard, is one of 14 new publishers around the UK taking part in the

£6 million scheme, which will create 100 community reporter roles.

This follows a tender process in which publishers were asked to demonstrate clearly how a CNP reporter would engage a community and/or location as well as how they could offer a suitable level of training support.

Joanne Butcher, chief executive of the NCTJ, said: “This brilliant project continues to be a success story for the industry thanks to Meta’s ongoing investment and the support of the publishers involved in the scheme.

“It already had diversity at its core with more than 60 per cent of the reporters coming from under-represented backgrounds to report on 80 previously underserved communities.

“With a welcome increase in funding and 23 wide-

ranging news media partners now covering 100 communities, we have an even more diverse range of publishers involved in the scheme who are as committed as we are to the sustainability of quality, trusted local news journalism.”

Sarah Brown, head of local news partnerships (northern Europe) at Meta, said: “We look forward to working with the NCTJ and our publishing partners in taking on a new cohort of trainees who will share stories and viewpoints that don’t often get told.”

The Henley Standard’s trainee will report on the communities of Caversham and Emmer Green. The role will be advertised shortly.