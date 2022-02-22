Conservation group members against Henley Eye proposal

A MAJORITY of members of the Henley Society are against the idea of a giant observation wheel in Mill Meadows.

They were responding to a proposal by town manager Craig Buckby to have the 40m “Henley Eye” in place for the summer.

The conservation group found that 60 per cent of members would oppose the idea in any circumstances, while 40 per cent said they would support it if the wheel was in place only for special occasions such as the royal regatta and Henley Festival.

The reasons members gave for opposing the wheel included concerns about where visitors would park as the Mill Meadows car park is already busy during the summer.

Others said the attraction would take up too much space in an area meant for people to relax.

Society chairman Geoff Luckett who surveyed members through the society’s digital newsletter, said: “There were those saying, ‘We don’t want to turn Henley into Blackpool or anything like it, with this, the lights on the bridge and the new mini golf course — are we turning Henley into a bit of a fairground?’

“Members were also concerned there was no revenue from this for the town.

“Members in favour were in favour on the proviso that it would only be for special events, though I appreciate that the wheel can’t go up and down all the time.”

Meanwhile, a Remenham parish councillor has criticised the wheel.

Christopher Leeming said the regatta and other events already caused inconvenience and noise for residents of Remenham.

“I think it’s a silly idea,” said Councillor Leeming, who lives in Matson Drive. “There will be increased traffic from the HGVs passing through.

“There were previously only nine or so events in a year, now there are around 14. For residents it can cause issues.

“While such an event may last only two to three days, in reality it lasts around four weeks to set everything up and dismantle it all.

“Lots of events affect us but the organisers don’t ask the public how they feel about them.

“The ferris wheel will probably cause a lot of noise. We might be able to see it from here with bright lights.”

The wheel, which is operated by Danter Attractions, of Herefordshire, has been operating in Stratford-upon-Avon for six months of the year since 2016 and has also appeared at Birmingham’s Christmas markets.

Residents and visitors would be able to buy tickets for a ride in one of the pods, which have windows that provide a panoramic view as the wheel turns.

Each ride would cost about £6 for 20 minutes with five rotations. There would be no cost to the town.

The wheel, which would need planning permission from South Oxfordshire District Council, can produce a multi-coloured light show at night.

The proposal is due to be discussed at a meeting of Henley Town Council.

