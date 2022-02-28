Old books required

RESIDENTS of Henley are being encouraged to donate their used children’s books to primary schools.

A collection stall will be set up in front of the town hall on Thursday from 9.30am to 4pm.

Frances Oldershaw is organising the initiative for the second year running as a way to support children and to mark World Book Day, which is normally celebrated by schools with special events and fancy dress.

She said: “The residents of Henley were so kind to support the children last year by donating their books and encouraging them to enjoy the gift of reading. We received hundreds of books.

“All the books that were donated were very much appreciated and enjoyed by the children. This year they will again be distributed to the schools.”

Mrs Oldershaw thanked town councillor Ken Arlett for supporting the scheme.