MEMBERS of Henley Golf Club raised £32,000 for Cancer Research UK in a year.

Men’s captain Ian Heggie and ladies’ captain Gay Bentley-Coleman led the fundraising drive.

In spite of the challenges of the coronavirus restrictions and lockdowns last year, they managed to raise more than £21,000 with their August bank holiday captains’ charity golf day. This included golf holes like “Beat the pro” and a raffle and silent auction.

More money came from donations by members, fundraising by lady members and charity boxes in the clubhouse, pro shop and halfway hut on the course.

Former club champion Henry Bareham raised more than £4,000 by completing different challenges every day in November.

Mr Heggie said: “We have some very generous and caring members and Gay and I are incredibly grateful to everyone who has helped us raise this fantastic amount.

“The charity is very close to both our hearts and we were determined to pull out all the stops in this second year as captains.”

The pair are serving a second year as captains due to the pandemic, which resulted in the cancellation of a large number of social events and competitions.