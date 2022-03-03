Woman fearing for her parents in Ukraine

A UKRAINIAN woman has spoken of her fears for her family in her homeland following the Russian invasion.

Vicky Vitruk, 48, said her mother called her on the first day of the attack, saying she was worried it might be the last time they spoke.

She was speaking after her appeal for aid for Ukrainian refugees resulted in a huge collection in Benson, where she used to live.

Her parents, who are both in their seventies, live in Ivano-Frankivsk, a city in western Ukraine, and chose not to leave before the Russian attack started on Thursday last week.

Her sister left the country with her 12-year-old daughter and they travelled to Prague to stay with friends.

Mrs Vitruk, who used to work in the finance department at Phyllis Court Club in Henley, said: “On Thursday I received a call from my mum at 5am. She said, ‘I’m calling you now because we are being attacked and I’m not sure if I’m going to have the chance to talk to you again’.

“My parents told me they don’t want to leave Ukraine. I asked them to travel to the border as I was sure I could somehow drive there and pick them up but now I know that was impossible even then because the border was closed.

“They want to stay there. They have lived there their whole life and said they want to die there too. My dad even said that he wants to fight if necessary.

“We had a feeling something bad was going to happen but I didn’t want to believe it. I used to say, ‘Russia wouldn’t dare, a war is just not going to be the case’ but it became evident that everything was leading to it.

“I couldn’t speak about it for the first few days and it was difficult to call anyone without crying.

“It took me a couple of days just to realise I couldn’t go there and help my family and I was thinking about what to do from here.

“My sister’s husband stayed in Ukraine with their son because they want to fight, so I called him and he told me what they would need. He gave me a list and I decided to try to collect some of the stuff from our nice community here.

“I was concerned, scared and very determined to help.”

Mrs Vitruk, whose husband Vitaliy is also Ukrainian and has two sons, Stanislav, 24 and Sasha, 15, posted an appeal on Facebook and Donna Mitchell, manager of the Millstream Centre in Benson, offered to help.

On Sunday, thousands of items were donated, including camping equipment, tents, groundsheets, mats, sleeping bags, blankets, cooking utensils, bowls, buckets, folding chairs and tables and warm clothes for all ages, including fleeces, coats, socks, hats and gloves, holdalls and backpacks.

These filled a 3.5-tonne box van which was then driven to the Ukrainian Embassy in London. More donations were made on Monday and Tuesday before these were also driven to London.

Mrs Vitruk, who lived in Benson for five years and now lives in Dorchester-on-Thames, said: “I think a lot of people responded because there was no other collection point at that moment and everyone wanted to help.

“Now we are thinking about the logistics for future donations because we want to make sure that the right resources are making it through. Some specialist medical items are in low supply even during peace times so we know those will be needed.”

She has received calls and offers of help from people who worked with her in Henley as well as Benson people.

Mrs Vitruk said: “The response was overwhelming, It is so moving. I never thought it would be this huge. What a wonderful community we have and I’m so proud to live among such nice, kind people. I just want to say a huge thank-you to everyone who has helped.” Mrs Mitchell said: “Vicky reached out to people on Facebook and as a centre we thought we could help with the collection and storage of the items.

“We’ve got such good community spirit in Benson and the centre has the facilities to be able to support that. We set up a collection point and we were absolutely overwhelmed with the amount of very good donations.

“People donated their family camping equipment and everyone was very keen to get involved.

“We had to put a notice on the gate saying we couldn’t take any more items for the time being.

“Since London is now overwhelmed with these kinds of donations we are looking at other ways to support charities that do work to help Ukrainian people.

“We now need to be very specific about what we can accept. We know specific medical equipment is needed, for example.”

Meanwhile, a pub is taking donations for Ukrainan refugees fleeing to Poland.

Dan and Natalie Redfern, who run the Cherry Tree Inn in Stoke Row, are supporting Thatcham Chamber of Commerce, which has organised for items to be sent to help those in need. The items will be driven to Poland in a number of vans by Didcot Ambulance Service.

Mrs Redfern said: “We heard about the collection through a friend and decided we wanted to help. We posted on social media and by Monday we already had around 15 donations. There have been so many different items, clothes, bedding, toys and toiletries.

“We are grateful to still have the marquee, which we are currently using as a drop-off point. Thank you to everyone who has donated.

“I think we will continue for however long the ambulance service will be transporting donations to Poland.”

The Redferns have recommended donations of basic medicines such as ibuprofen, paracetemol and aspirin. They will accept donations of antiseptic creams, bandages and gauze tapes, baby formula, baby grows, children’s clothing, shoes and blankets.

There are two drop-off points in Henley for people to donate medical items and non-perishable foods. The YMCA in Lawson Road is open on weekdays from 9.30am to 5pm and the town hall is open on weekdays from 10am to 4pm.

• Henley Town Hall has been lit in blue and yellow to show support for Ukraine. The town council has installed the lights on the front of the building in Market Place. Members of the town and community committee began a meeting on Tuesday with a minute’s silence for the country’s people.