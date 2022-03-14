500 books donated

MORE than 500 books for children were donated in Henley on World Book Day.

A collection stall was set up in front of the town hall on Thursday last week.

Frances Oldershaw, who organised the initiative for the second year running, said: “Five hundred books is an incredible amount.

“Last year we got 300 so this is just amazing. We will do this again next year.

“Every book is gratefully received and will support the children’s important gift of reading.

“My sincere thanks to all the residents who donated books and thank you to Councillor Ken Arlett and the town hall staff for their support.”