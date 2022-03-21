TEENAGE singers and bands performed at the Henley Youth Festival’s Gig Night.

About 50 people, including parents, watched as six acts took to the stage at the Kenton Theatre on Thursday night last week.

First up was Revival, a boy band from Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School in Sonning Common.

The group comprises 11-year-olds Jack Wyatt (lead singer and guitar), Rufus Schofield (keyboards and vocals), Charlie Griffin (bass guitar), Spencer Watkins (keyboards) and

12-year-old drummer Fred Wickens.

They performed Seven Nation Army by the White Stripes and two songs they had written themselves, Sunshine and Don’t Keep Me Waiting. Gig Night organiser Matt Richardson said: “If you’d ever wondered what progressive jazz and the Velvet Underground mixed together sounded like that was it.”

Next up was Annie Skaanild, 14, from Sir William Borlase’s Grammar School in Marlow, who sang and played piano.

She performed The One That Got Away by Katy Perry followed by Impossible by James Arthur.

Next was 17-year-old Louise Jennings, who sang Valerie by Amy Winehouse.

She had no accompaniment so at the soundcheck Mr Richardson asked his children, Felix, a guitarist, and Didi, a drummer, to accompany her as they knew the song.

Mr Richardson said: “They said ‘yes’ immediately. They’d never met before but they did everything correctly and it was amazing.”

Felix, 14, and Didi, 12, then performed in their own right for their fourth appearance at the festival.

They played Hardest Button to Button by the White Stripes, Two of Us by the Beatles and Lonely Boy by the Black Keys.

Next was singer-songwriter Joe Ryder, 16, who sang and played guitar.

He performed three of his own songs about heartbreak, I Need You In My Life, Hold On and Alive. Afterwards, Joe said: “As you might have noticed, my songs have a bit of a theme.

“Anyone who has not met me might think I’ve been in a 50-year marriage but that’s not the case.”

The final act was boy band Blankfield who warned the audience that they liked to play loud.

The band is made up of five 17-year-olds, lead singer Lewis Gabb, Alex Cole (guitar and vocals), Joe Thompson (guitar), Khyan Speding (drums) and Huw Williams (bass).

They sang their own song Stranded followed by Kilby Girl by the Backseat Lovers and Undercover Martyn by Two Door Cinema Club.

Mr Richardson said: “I’ve never organised anything like this before and it was an honour to be a part of it.

“I thought it went extremely well. The line-up was very varied, which was great. All the parents responded very positively.”