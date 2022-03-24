New support hub for refugees and hosts

A WOMAN from Henley has set up an online hub to support refugees arriving from Ukraine and the families who will be taking them in.

Gemma Birch launched the website Mother Sister Daughter last week and so far about 40 families have signed up to host people fleeing the war-torn country.

The hub is designed to offer a localised support network for hosts and their guests and has pooled the resources available to help them settle here.

This includes information on the UK visa application process, how to apply for benefits, find employment, and learn English as well as listing the charities to contact for additional support.

Ms Birch said: “I created the website in the darkest hours, thinking about all the Ukrainian people having to flee their homes and how long the processing is taking to get them to a place where they can breathe again and think about their next steps.

“Humanitarian centres are mandatory but two million people and counting are not going to get processed that quickly. I understand that the governments of all the countries helping are doing what they can but the process is simply too slow.

“Those children need to sleep in beds and feel safe again. Their mothers need to rest and breathe again and they all need to feel clean sheets and clothes on their backs.

“They need time to think about their families and a way to contact their fathers, brothers and sons, to know they’re safe.

“I can’t stop crying at the plight of all of these people and I wanted to do something.

“I am a mother so I couldn’t get into a van and drive to the border of Ukraine, which I would have done in a previous life. I just felt I could pull a website together and my idea was simply to create a place where we can build a database that hopefully means we can start to place people in safe homes.

“It is about facilitating those people who want to be hosts in our community and help with the management of it.

“This is not exclusive to Ukrainian refugees long- term but for the short term it is focused on them only.”

A free information event will also be held at the town hall on Wednesday at 5.30pm to help current and prospective host families and those who would like to volunteer in other ways.

It has been organised by fellow Henley residents Maggie and Ed Atkinson, Liz Ledaca and Sara

Kandiah.

They will share details of the work that Mother Sister Daughter has done so far and plans for the future.

There will be guest speakers, including:

•Dr Krish Kandiah, who is founder of Sanctuary Foundation, which is a partnership of charities, churches and other

agencies.

• Sarah Lane, a project worker at the Nomad youth and community project in Henley.

• Town councillor David Eggleton, who has been collecting supplies to transport to Ukraine.

•Laura Reineke, founder of Henley Music School, who organised the Play for Peace concert in Market Place earlier this month.

Ms Birch said: “The aim is that this will evolve and we can also use the space to help refugees obtain jobs, for us to be able to connect children with schools and so on but, most importantly, in a legal, safe, controlled and managed way, so that no one falls through the gaps.

“The priority is the women and children. From what I know, I think there are a couple of people arriving imminently but it is still a bit of a logistical nightmare getting people here.

“It is a huge ask for people to open up their homes but it will only work if we have everything working together. I started the website and it has grown through local networks and word of mouth and connecting up with charities.

“We have had a lot of local people registering as hosts and communicating with friends of friends of friends in Ukraine so we are trying to match them up in line with Government policies.

“The forms are complicated so there is a lot of hand-holding through the application process and help with the language barriers.

“It has really taken off in the last few days. I’d say there are about 40 families in Henley who have come forward to host, which is incredible.

“Some are saying that they have two rooms or a self-contained flat or they have a top floor available. People have been amazing.

“But it is not just about offering space in your home, it is about having the headspace and the time to support the new arrivals.”

Ms Reineke, who was one of the first people to sign up to host a displaced family, has agreed to welcome a Ukrainian woman and her 13-year-old daughter into her home. After performing at a Play for Peace event in London, she was contacted through a fellow musician by the woman, who had fled Kyiv and was staying with her daughter in Bled, Slovenia, which is twinned with Henley.

Ms Reineke said: “I couldn’t just sit back and hear the horrific stories coming out of Ukraine. I have two spare rooms and after a conversation with my family we decided we’d love to help.

“We completed the visa application on Saturday and we are now waiting for the all-clear to book them on a flight from Slovenia. They are desperate and the daughter can’t wait to go to school and get back to some normality.

“I’ve managed to home quite a few families now and I think everyone is waiting on visas.”

To attend the information event at the town hall, sign up at https://welcome2

henley.eventbrite.co.uk

For more information and to apply to be a host family, visit www.mothersister

daughter.org.uk