Spawning toads at end of the road for another year

ALMOST 5,900 toads have been helped across a busy road by this year’s Henley Toad Patrol.

The amphibians were collected by volunteers at a temporary barrier which was installed on the north side of Marlow Road and then carried across to their spawning ponds.

Many have now completed spawning and are leaving the pond as this year’s migration draws to a close.

Professor John Sumpter, a member of the patrol, said: “Many people think that frogs, toads and newts are essentially aquatic species but this is not the case.

“In fact, they spend the vast majority of their lives out of water, spending only a few days to a week or two in water each year. They are really terrestrial species that are dependent on water bodies to reproduce.

“Each spring, amphibians head for water to reproduce. These migrations have been occurring since the species evolved.

“Unfortunately, in recent times, humans have modified the environment to such an extent that many amphibian populations rely on human help to be sustainable.

“This is certainly the case with the amphibian migration supported by the Henley Toad Patrol because the frogs and toads spend most of each year living on the northern side of the Henley to Marlow Road but reproduce in a large pond on the other side of the road, close to the River Thames.

“Without the help of volunteers, this very large toad population would soon die out because the casualty rate on the road would be too high for the population to maintain itself.

“Toads are not agile animals and certainly not good at crossing busy roads.”

This year, a total of 5,878 toads, 1,234 frogs and 227 smooth (common) newts was collected and carried across the road. This compares with 5,960 toads and 125 frogs last year.

Prof Sumpter said: “The long-term average number, based on more than two decades of data, is 5,500 toads, with the range being between 2,088 and 10,501. Thus, this year was a good year but not an exceptional one.

“The big surprise this year was the number of frogs. Last year, only 125 frogs were carried across the road by volunteers, whereas this year 10 times as many were collected.

“It is not known why the number of frogs was so high this year. It was the highest since reliable data were first collected.”

Fifty-eight volunteers joined the patrol this year, some occasionally and others on many nights, all co-ordinated by Angelina Jones, from Henley.

Prof Sumpter said: “Spawning is now over and the spent toads and frogs are leaving the pond in large numbers. We call these returners.

“So far, nearly 1,700 toads and more than 100 frogs have been collected from near the road by volunteers and taken back across the road to be released into Oaken Grove Wood on the Culden Faw Estate, from where they will disperse widely over the next few months.

“Half of those returners are likely to survive to spawn again next year. They have left behind them their eggs. Each adult female toad or frog produces around 1,500 eggs.

“As approximately 2,000 female toads were taken to the spawning pond, there should now be around three million toads’ eggs in the pond.

“Fortunately, toad eggs are distasteful to most predators, so hopefully most of them will hatch into toad tadpoles in a few weeks’ time. Large ‘mats’ of toad tadpoles, sunning themselves in the shallows, should be visible from May onwards.

“Then, in June and July, those surviving tadpoles will metamorphose into toadlets and leave the pond en masse to once again begin the life cycle of the toad.”