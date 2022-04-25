Bar on Red Lion Lawn

THE Terrace at Red Lion Lawn in Henley has re-opened ahead of the summer season.

A pop-up bar will run every weekend, weather permitting, by craft beer venue Stable Thirty Four in Hart Street while there will also be regular guest food traders and events.

The lawn, which is owned by the town council, is operated by Philippa Ratcliffe, of Experience Henley and the Henley Boating Company.

Ms Ratcliffe said: “It’s great to hit the ground running this year from the start of the summer season and what with the lifting of coronavirus restrictions for hospitality it’s looking like we should have a great summer.

“We already have events booked in and we’re getting regular enquiries about hiring and using the space for many activities. The lawn is a wonderful community asset and we’re keen to involve and support as many local businesses and charities as much as we can.”

For more information, visit www.terracehenley.co.uk