Bar on Red Lion Lawn

Easter eggs donated to refugees
A WOMAN from Peppard Common dropped off more than ... [more]
Monday, 25 April 2022
THE Terrace at Red Lion Lawn in Henley has re-opened ahead of the summer season.
A pop-up bar will run every weekend, weather permitting, by craft beer venue Stable Thirty Four in Hart Street while there will also be regular guest food traders and events.
The lawn, which is owned by the town council, is operated by Philippa Ratcliffe, of Experience Henley and the Henley Boating Company.
Ms Ratcliffe said: “It’s great to hit the ground running this year from the start of the summer season and what with the lifting of coronavirus restrictions for hospitality it’s looking like we should have a great summer.
“We already have events booked in and we’re getting regular enquiries about hiring and using the space for many activities. The lawn is a wonderful community asset and we’re keen to involve and support as many local businesses and charities as much as we can.”
For more information, visit www.terracehenley.co.uk
25 April 2022
More News:
Marvellous village show springs back into bloom
THE Chiltern Edge Horticultural Society spring ... [more]
Parishioners step out to help eliminate world hunger
A GROUP of parishioners and friends of St ... [more]
POLL: Have your say