Car club drive

HENLEY car club is running an offer to encourage more people to sign up.

The scheme, which was launched in April last year, has two Toyota Yaris hybrid vehicles which can be hired.

It costs £5.75 per hour or £46 per day, plus 20p per mile and new members can join for £1 instead of £25 and receive a £25 credit until the end of the month, using the promotion code HENLEY25. Visit www.co-wheels.org.uk/henley