A RUNNER who recently completed all the major marathons around the world can’t wait to pass through Henley this weekend on his latest challenge.

Gower Tan, 52, is taking part in the Centurion Thames Path 100, a gruelling two-day 100-mile ultra-marathon, which starts tomorrow (Saturday).

He is raising money for Cancer Research UK.

The non-stop running event is from Richmond to Oxford and Henley is the half-way point where Mr Tan is looking forward to seeing his mother, Marlis, who lives in Meadow Road.

The 88-year-old, who is being treated for bladder cancer, has not seen her son race for years.

Mr Tan said: “My mum lives a few hundred metres from the bandstand in Mill Meadows where there will be an aid station at the halfway point of the run.

“She rarely goes out these days and she hasn’t seen me run for probably eight to 10 years so it will mean so much to see her and will give me a monumental boost.

“My brother and his wife and my nephews will be there, too.

“I hope to be able to complete the run in under 24 hours, hopefully about 22.” Mr Tan grew up in Henley, living in Valley Road and attending the primary school in the street until he was six when and his older brother Axel moved with their parents to a farm in Wales.

He said: “We moved to Wales as my parents wanted to have a crack at self-sufficiency. We had cows, horses, ducks and other animals.

“Then, after about three years, we moved to Poole in Dorset as my parents wanted to build a yacht. They didn’t go around the world but they went to some interesting places.”

Mr Tan later moved to London with his brother and now lives in Herne Hill with wife Julie, who works in healthcare and their children, Olivia, 21, and William, 16.

He had been a smoker since the age of 13 but got a shock when his father Michael, a lifelong smoker, died from lung cancer in 2001, aged 66.

Mr Tan said: “Dad had run the very first London Marathon in 1981 and I vividly remember watching him in the pouring rain on Constitution Hill where the race used to finish.

“Dad was a lifelong smoker and although he had quit a couple of years before, it was sadly too late. As a kid I loved running and was the sporty one, a member of every sports team at school.

“Then, aged 13, I started smoking and spent more than 25 years trying to stop without success, even after dad died.

“I never stopped trying and as I turned 40, I vowed to quit smoking, get fit again and run a marathon to fundraise for Cancer Research UK.

“I walked into a local stop smoking clinic and I had my last smoke in November 2009.

“In 2010 I ran the London Marathon, smashing my £2,000 fundraising target and have run for Cancer Research UK ever since.

“I have run the London Marathon, including the virtual ones, 12 times and I have been running in the big marathons around the world.”

He completed the Boston Marathon on Easter Monday to secure the coveted Six Star Medal from the Abbott World Marathon Major.

This is awarded to runners who have completed all the world’s major marathons including London, Berlin, New York, Chicago and Tokyo as well as Boston. Only about 7,000 people have done all six.

Mr Tan said: “I have done about 30 marathons over the years, from Havana and Valencia to Lithuania, and have raised more than £60,000.

“In October, I did the Marathon de Sables, which takes place in the Sahara Desert. Half of the people didn’t finish and one guy died.

“I was originally meant to run the Boston Marathon in April 2020 but it was kiboshed because of covid.

“Boston is the oldest marathon in the world and is the runners’ marathon, the one that they want to do.

“It is also a difficult course. It is quite hilly with four hills of between 16 and 20 miles. The last one is called Heartbreak Hill and is known for being tough.

“I achieved a personal best, finishing in three hours, two minutes and 35 seconds. It was a massive improvement on my previous best by 10 minutes. Even though I am getting older I am getting quicker!

“I was absolutely over the moon to finish and complete the six major marathons and I felt so proud. My wife came with me and I had friends who flew up from Atlanta.

“Now I have the big one through Henley to do and to have Mum there will be super-special.”

Mr Tan, who trains at least five times a week, is an ambassador for Cancer Research UK.

To sponsor him, visit www.justgiving.com/gowertan2022