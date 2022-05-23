Top snapper

All events free at ninth alternative gardening festival
CHELSEA Fringe Henley, a celebration of ... [more]
Monday, 23 May 2022
A PHOTOGRAPHER from Wargrave has been shortlisted for an award.
Leandri Perry, of Highfield Road, is a finalist for best photographer in Berkshire in this year’s Muddy Stilettos Awards.
She specialises in newborn and baby photographs and has taken pictures of more than 480 families in 11 years.
Some of her clients call her the “Baby Whisperer”. The awards, which are in their ninth year, are for small, independent lifestyle businesses across the country and are designed to champion quality, originality and creativity
To vote, visit https://
berkshire.muddystilettos.
co.uk/nominate
23 May 2022
More News:
All events free at ninth alternative gardening festival
CHELSEA Fringe Henley, a celebration of ... [more]
We found 6in fossil in river from 95 million years ago
A FAMILY from Sonning Common found a 6in fossil ... [more]
Plaque to honour woman who saved village library
A PLAQUE has been unveiled in memory of a woman ... [more]
Archaeologists open window on past as they return to Blounts Court dig
PARTS of a Roman wall and another wall from the ... [more]
POLL: Have your say