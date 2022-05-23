Top snapper

A PHOTOGRAPHER from Wargrave has been shortlisted for an award.

Leandri Perry, of Highfield Road, is a finalist for best photographer in Berkshire in this year’s Muddy Stilettos Awards.

She specialises in newborn and baby photographs and has taken pictures of more than 480 families in 11 years.

Some of her clients call her the “Baby Whisperer”. The awards, which are in their ninth year, are for small, independent lifestyle businesses across the country and are designed to champion quality, originality and creativity

