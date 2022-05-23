Junction not safe, says MP

MATT RODDA is campaigning to have a “dangerous” junction in Caversham made safer for pedestrians.

The Labour MP for Reading East is trying to persuade Reading Borough Council to introduce a pedestrian crossing at the “Last Crumb” junction where Prospect Street, Peppard Road, Henley Road and Westfield Road meet. It is controlled by traffic lights.

Mr Rodda has drawn up a questionnaire for residents, asking whether they feel the junction is safe or not.

He said: “The issue first came to my attention when speaking to residents, who raised concerns about the lack of a safe crossing at the junction. It is very busy and is often blighted by traffic.

“Many said they were intimidated by crossing at the junction and that they were concerned about their children crossing the road.

“I am hoping that the council will be sympathetic to our concerns, as they are normally quite good with things like this.

“We have a group of volunteers delivering the questionnaires through letterboxes to spread the word. I am hoping to do the same myself.”

The questionnaire is also available online at https://mattroddamp.com