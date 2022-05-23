Chiropractor re-releases contemporary romance novel

A PART-TIME author has published a revised edition of the Mediterranean romance thriller he wrote 25 years ago.

Dr Richard Pim self-published The Greek Ring in 1996 but only sold copies to people in Caversham, where he lives.

Now he is now hoping for a wider audience after revising parts of the story during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Pim, 63, said: “Over lockdown I put a lot of time, work and effort into tweaking parts of the story. I thought it wouldn’t take long but it took 14 months.

“I am hoping that the book will now spread worldwide.”

Dr Pim lives in Caversham Heights with his wife Adrienn. He was born in Alberta, Canada, but moved to Reading with his parents in 1963 when he was five.

He has lived in Caversham, where he runs a chiropractic clinic in Richmond Road, since 1996.

He decided to write The Greek Ring as he was frustrated at not being able to find books that he would like to read.

Dr Pim said: “Those of you who read will know that a lot of books are lousy and don’t generate any interest. I decided that I could write the book that I’d like to read.

“I spent eight years on it, which were at times very frustrating and sometimes almost depressing. However, I managed to complete it in 1996 and it sold well locally.

“With 2021 fast fading into the past, I believe The Greek Ring will provide a much-needed tonic of a Mediterranean-set thriller and romance for those who would like to experience something unique and different.” He described the book as “a fiery contemporary romance novel, full of passion and adventure”.

“It is about a beautiful Sicilian girl who is trapped between two men,” said Dr Pim.

“One wants to destroy her, the other, a mysterious stranger, unconditionally risks his life for her love.

“Over the course of her dangerous journey, she discovers an unexpected resilience which she believes is the result of her genes, forged from a long ago past in ancient Greece.

“The Greek Ring climaxes in a fiery dance of hypnotic passion and death as the Sicilian Mafia, in their pursuit of power, greed and revenge, are determined to destroy the consuming love that burns between the dazzling girl and the dark stranger.”

The Greek Ring is published by Grosvenor House and is available from Forebears bookshop in Caversham as well as W H Smith and Waterstones.