Former PM backs plan to enlarge boathouse

FORMER Prime Minister Theresa May has lent her support to revised plans to enlarge a boathouse in Henley.

The Maidenhead MP has written to Wokingham Borough Council saying that she believes the proposal by boat enthusiast Adam Toop would “add value” to the area.

Mr Toop bought the boatyard off Wargrave Road from Hobbs of Henley in 2020 and wants to use the 0.5-hectare site to keep almost 40 restored Thames craft in the building.

He applied for planning permission to extend the ground and first floor and raise the roof of the boathouse.

But in December the council, the planning authority, rejected the application, saying the development would be “inappropriate” due to the boatyard’s location in the green belt.

Mr Toop reapplied and made several changes to his plans, such as making the riverside elevation the same size and proportion to be in keeping with the buildings on either side.

It would also have less glazing, with timber cladding being used instead.

Mrs May wrote: “I hope that the council looks favourably on this planning application and considers the work that has been done to address the reasons for prior refusal.

“Having reviewed the planning proposal I believe that this development will add value to the local area, creating a new workshop, gallery and recreational spaces.”

Support for the scheme has also come from former Henley mayor Sarah Miller and Henley Royal Regatta chairman Sir Steve Redgrave.

Mr Toop, who has a home in Wharfe Lane and is

co-chairman of the Thames Traditional Boat Festival, which is held annually in Henley, said: “All the changes we have made are responding on a point-by-point basis to the comments.

“We confidently go into the resubmission process knowing we have answered all the questions that were raised.”