New restaurant raises £3,000 for hospital

A RESTAURANT has donated more than £3,000 to Townlands Memorial Hospital in Henley.

Côte in Bell Street, which opened in January, asked customers during its first month of trading for donations rather than presenting them with a bill and agreed to donate the proceeds to the hospital.

Members of the Friends of Townlands Hospital joined Côte manager David Wilkins for lunch at the restaurant on Saturday to receive a cheque for £3,018.

Mr Wilkins said: “Instead of giving customers a bill, we used a ‘pay what you feel’ system and decided the money would go to a local charity.

“Townlands is just down the road and with all the challenges to the NHS during the covid pandemic, we decided we should donate it to them.

“I don’t want to dictate what they spend the money on but it would be great if it went on the staff. I think happy staff create happy patients.

“One of the reasons we did this was to introduce ourselves to the town. We are a new business and we want to feel part of the local community.”

Caroline Newton, who chairs the Friends, said: “Like all hospitals, Townlands really struggled during the pandemic. This money was a real boost and a lovely gesture from Côte.”