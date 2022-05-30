Monday, 30 May 2022

Fourth city bid fails

READING has failed to be awarded city status again.

This was the fourth time the town had bid as part of the celebrations for the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

Jason Brock, leader of Reading Borough Council, which spearheaded the bid, said: “This is obviously hugely disappointing news for Reading, the council and everybody who backed the bid.

“As we said from the outset, however, this bid was about showcasing Reading, everything it has to offer and everything we love about it, our rich history, royal connections, diversity, cultural scene and economy, which drives the whole region.”

Eight new cities were chosen, including Milton Keynes, Colchester, Doncaster, Wrexham, Dunfermline and Bangor as well as Douglas on the Isle of Man and Stanley on the Falkland Islands.

