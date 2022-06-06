Young dancers pass tap and jazz exams

THIRTY-ONE pupils from the Divas and Dudes dance academy in Henley celebrated passing their tap and jazz dance examinations.

The children, aged six to 15, were all presented with certificates from the Imperial Society of Teachers of Dancing.

Steph Maxwell, principal of the academy, said: “All the children who took part in the examinations at the Henley YMCA centre in March obtained a pass and 27 achieved a merit.”

This was only the second presentation that she has been able to hold since the end of the coronavirus pandemic.

The children enjoyed cupcakes, music and glitter tattoos.