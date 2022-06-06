THIS is the final year of the Bats in Churches Survey and volunteers are needed to survey churches across Oxfordshire. No experience is needed.

So far, 13 species of bat have been recorded in churches, including one of the rarest mammals in Britain.

Information from the survey is vital for the conservation of bats and to help church communities.

The survey is a citizen science project to discover more about how and why bats are using churches.

It’s thought at least 60 per cent of pre-16th century churches in England house bat roosts but the true figure could be much higher.

With complex structures packed full of cosy nooks , not to mention churchyards bursting with wild flowers and insects to eat, churches make great homes for bats, which are so vulnerable to habitat loss.

Some churches are home to nationally and internationally important roosts.

Last year, nine bat species were recorded in just over half of the 219 churches surveyed and 13 species have been recorded since the survey began in 2019.

Bats in Churches is a partnership between the Bat Conservation Trust, the Church of England, Natural England, the Churches Conservation Trust and Historic England, supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

For more information and to volunteer, visit https://batsinchurches.org.uk/

volunteer-bat-survey