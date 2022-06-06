Councillor made vice- chairman

A FORMER mayor of Henley has been made vice-chairman of South Oxfordshire District Council.

Kellie Hinton, who is town and district councillor representing Henley Residents Group, was elected unanimously.

Councillor David Turner, who represents Chalgrove ward for the Liberal Demorcats is the new council chairman.

Councillor Hinton said: “It is an honour to even be considered, let alone elected. I am gobsmacked to be honest.”

She was elected to the council three years ago and joined the community grants and licensing committees.

She was made vice-chair of the licensing committee, which deals with gambling, alcohol and taxi licences, the following year and became chairman a year ago.

Cllr Hinton said: “Having the experience of chairing the licensing committee was so valuable. The committee is unique in that it is non-political and works cross-party. Everyone just works together no matter their affiliation.

“That is the spirit I want to take into my role as vice-chair. I want to send the message that we can work with everyone.

“It will be an honour and a privilege to learn under David as there is not a lot he doesn’t know. My role will be to support him.

“He is a long-term friend of Henley but it is important we all work together and don’t just champion our own corner of the district. That way we can make improvements across the board.”

Cllr Hinton has been a town councillor since 2011.