Digital parking permits set for trial

A NEW digital parking permit scheme is to be trialled in Lower Caversham later this year.

Digital permits are registered on parking systems, which means wardens on patrol can instantly check on their handpieces if a vehicle’s driver holds a valid permit or not.

This means residents do not need to display a physical permit on their windscreen and can pay for permits by the hour instead of by the half-day as they do currently.

The trial is being introduced by Reading Borough Council, which says it wants to create a simpler and more flexible service for residents. If it is successful, the scheme could be rolled out across the town.

The council also wants to reduce complaints to its parking enforcement team such as when a physical disc has fallen off a windscreen.

The trial will cover Ardler Road, Brackstone Close, Briants Avenue, Champion Road, Coldicutt Street, George Street, Gosbrook Road, Heron Island, King’s Road, Marsack Street, Mill Green, Mill Road, Montague Street, Nelson Road, Piggott’s Road, Queen’s Road, Send Road, Southview Avenue, St John’s Road and Washington Road.

Residents in these areas would still apply for their permits online under the pilot, just as they do now.

Tony Page, lead councillor for climate strategy and transport, said: “Digital permits are widely and very successfully used in other parts of the country.

“If approved, following a statutory consultation process, this pilot will provide us with valuable feedback from local residents.

“Just because a physical permit is not showing, it doesn’t mean a car does not have a permit.

“Our wardens will be patrolling the residents’ zone as usual and checking every single vehicle for a valid permit.

“I would stress to residents that this will be a pilot, which means we would welcome all feedback, both through the consultation process and during the trial itself.”