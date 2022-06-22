Regatta chairman teams up with campaigner for river clean-up

HENLEY Royal Regatta chairman Sir Steve Redgrave will take part in a river clean-up after next week’s event.

He has teamed up with environment campaigner Lynne Lambourne, from Peppard, to highlight the regatta’s sustainability drive.

The clean-up will take place on Monday, July 4 when the pair and a team of volunteers will paddleboard over the course collecting waste. The team will include members of Henley Rowing Club.

Sir Steve said: “The river is the lifeblood of the regatta and central to Henley, as rivers are to all our lives.

“Since our sustainability audit in 2019 we have been looking at ways to make improvements every year.

“We don’t own the regatta or the river, we are only looking after them for future

generations.”

Ms Lambourne, who set up Warriors on Waste five years ago, said: “Rivers are the primary source for plastic waste to get to our oceans and seas. If we all make a few small changes and think more about the waste we generate and where that ends up we could make a significant impact on pollution and the climate crisis.

“I am thrilled this year to be working with Sir Steve and the regatta and to know that, as an event, they are committed to doing their bit to look after the river.”

Each morning of the six-day regatta a clean-up crew will travel along the length of the course to remove litter, working alongside land-based litter-pickers.