Success for ‘school street’

A “SCHOOL street” in Caversham has been made permanent.

For the past year, Harley Road outside Thameside Primary School has been closed to traffic at drop-off and pick-up times as part of a trial.

It is one four schools in Reading with temporary closures that have now been made permanent by the borough council.

School streets aim to tackle air pollution and poor health as well as residential roads near schools safer.

Vicki Lucas, the school’s business manager, said: “We are very pleased that the school street has been made permanent. It has definitely improved the general safety of pick-up times as well as for children walking or scootering home.

“It is also stopping much of the pollution that might occur around the school, as there are fewer idling cars. The children all seem very happy with the idea.

“Parents have respected it and now seem fully on-board. Many volunteer to help run it.”