Good advice

Gym couple offering more than just physical fitness
A COUPLE have opened a gym in Kidmore End, saying ... [more]
Monday, 27 June 2022
VOLUNTEERS and staff at the Weller Centre in Caversham have been honoured for their work over the past year.
They were presented with certificates of appreciation by Reading Mayor Rachel Eden at the Amersham Road centre on Saturday.
The centre offers free support and advice and has been used as a covid vaccination centre.
27 June 2022
