Choir’s jubilee concert raises £5,300

A TOTAL of £5,297 was raised by the Aliquando Chamber Choir with its concert to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

The concert, called This Sceptred Isle, took place at Christ Church, Henley, on May 14 and was in aid of the Jacaranda Trust, which supports vulnerable people in Zimbabwe.

The choir were by Zimbabwean singer-songwriter Tsungai Tsikirai, who has been based in Britain since 2002.

Anne Evans, musical director of the choir, said: “One of the projects the trust supports is RESCU, a sheltered employment workshop and hostel for the vocational training of disabled people.

“It provides life-changing Jaipur prosthetic limbs for recipients and, in this instance, for two young girls, Constance and Tawanayasha, who need replacement limbs every 18 months as they continue to grow.

“This is particularly meaningful to Aliquando as our concert for the trust in 2014 helped to launch the Jaipur Foot Project in Zimbabwe.

“The concert was a huge success. Additionally, and most relevant in this time of need, the retiring collection raised a healthy £522 for Ukraine thanks to the generosity of the audience.”