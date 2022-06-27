Regatta chairman visits care home

THE chairman of Henley Royal Regatta visited residents at a care home.

Sir Steve Redgrave, a five-time Olympic champion, went to Henley Manor in Mill Lane after resident Ausonia Simonds wrote to him to say she was interested in rowing and it would be wonderful to meet him.

During the visit, residents asked him questions and Sir Steve told them about how he got into the sport and went to be so successful and showed them a gold medal.

He said: “It was great to share my experiences with them. I particularly enjoyed meeting Ausonia, who shared many common interests with me and had many great memories of previous regattas.”

Mrs Simonds, 91, said: “I thought he was absolutely marvellous. He didn’t mind answering questions and he was so natural. He was very nice.”

Ellie Faramarzian, general manager of the home, said: “It was fantastic to have Sir Steve visit and we were delighted that we could make Ausonia’s dream come true. It was lots of fun for everyone.”

Ms Simonds is pictured with Sir Steve and, behind, regional director Neil Lancaster, lifestyles lead Louise Light, general manager Ellie Faramarzian and customer relationship manager Charlotte Bennett.

Henley Manor is part of Hallmark Care Homes.