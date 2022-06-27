Henley to have debt centre

A DEBT centre is being launched in Henley.

The Henley-on-Thames Debt Centre will be based in the d:two centre in Market Place and will work in conjunction with Christians Against Poverty to help residents who are struggling with the cost of living crisis.

Terry Grourk, who is launching the initiative with Francis Goodwin, said: “It’s much needed. All around us we’re seeing more and more people in need of financial help, particularly with the cost of living rising, so it has come at a good time.”

Mr Grourk was part of the John Hodges Charitable Trust, which provides support for residents of St Mary’s parish in Henley, but left that role to focus on the new project.

He said that through volunteering with the trust, he became aware of the financial struggles faced by some people in the town. He and Mr Goodwin approached Henley Citizens Advice and the Nomad youth and community group, which is based at the d:two centre. Both welcomed the idea.

Citizens Advice said it had seen an increase in the number of people seeking financial advice, while Nomad’s food bank gave out 3,000 food parcels last year.

Four of the town’s churches, St Mary’s, Holy Trinity, Christ Church and Henley Baptist, have agreed to make a monthly contribution to help keep the centre running. Other funding will come from the John Hodges trust.

The debt centre will be managed by Debbie Bruwer (née Flood), the former Team GB rower who is married to Nomad support worker Jaco Bruwer.

She is also part of the Elite Sport Team at Christians in Sport, which works to bring Christianity to athletes.

Mrs Bruwer will work part-time and will be trained by Christians Against Poverty..

Her role will be to visit residents with a “befriender” to find out their problems and offer advice.

The befriender will be a member of one of the churches who will explain that the free service comes from the Christian belief in helping others.

Mr Grourk said there was no pressure to be a Christian or to attend church in order to receive help.

The centre will be officially launched at Christ Church in Reading Road on July 10 at 4pm and members of the public are welcome to attend.

There will be a civic launch at the d:two centre on July 18 at 6.30pm attended by Mrs Bruwer, trustees and key supporters. Councillors, business leaders and charity workers have been invited.

Mr Grourk will make an appeal for funding as he would like to open a job club to help get unemployed people into work by giving them skills and confidence.

He also wants to offer professional money management courses. He aims to reach 48 families per year.

He also wants another member of staff for the centre. Mr Grourk said: “The role of the manager is highly professional and emotionally draining so we need to bring in a coach to work alongside her.”