Two ‘Mermaids’ swim North Channel

TWO women from Henley completed a 14-hour relay swim across the North Channel for charity.

Laura Reineke, 49, and Joan Fennelly, 56, swam 35km from the east coast of Northern Ireland to the west coast of Scotland on Wednesday last week.

They raised more than £2,500 for Surfers Against Sewage, a charity which campaigns against sewage spills and litter in waterways and on beaches.

The women, who are members of the Henley Mermaids swimming group, were joined by friends Gary Robb, 46, and Max Normann, 41, who are both from Exmouth in Devon.

Mrs Reineke, who lives in Damer Gardens, began the swim at 5.30am from the coastal town of Donaghadee.

She has experience of long-

distance swims and completed a 7.5km swim off the coast of South Africa two months ago.

Mrs Reineke, the founder of Henley Music School, said: “The first hour was really good as the water was lovely and clear and the sky was overcast.

“It was chuffing freezing, however, around 13C. We expected it to be cold but not that cold. It gave me major shivers all over and every bit of my body was tense.

“The worst part is when your fingers get cold. We all seemed to suffer a bit from it, apart from Joan — she’s almost immune to cold.”

The quartet swam for an hour in turn, resting in between on a support boat.

Mrs Fennelly, a sales director who lives in Makins Road, said: “I loved it as I am the happiest when I’m swimming.

“I’m not the fastest in the group but I can tolerate the cold pretty well.

“This is regarded as one of the toughest swims in the world. Only 44 relays have managed it.

“The North Channel scares the ‘you know what’ out of a lot of people and we had people signing up then dropping out.

“It couldn’t have gone any better. Our team blended really well as it had only been assembled recently. The guys were great. When we hit the toughest water, it was them who carried the burden.”

The swimmers made their expected progress until they neared the coast of Scotland, when things took a turn for the worse.

Mrs Reineke said: “As we got closer to Scotland, we began seeing more and more jellyfish. I was stung by a lion’s mane jellyfish. Luckily, because you’re so cold, it doesn’t hurt too much. It just felt like a nettle sting.”

As the swimmers began their fourth and final rotation, they were hit by a strong current which pulled them north of their intended landing spot.

Mr Robb, a physics teacher, said: “It doesn’t feel like you’re moving anywhere but you can hear it rushing in your ears. The trickiest thing is there is no reference point. You have no clue whether you’re moving forwards or backwards. You just have to keep swimming.”

The group were eventually able to land at a cliff near the village of Portpatrick after 14 hours and 49 minutes of swimming.

Mrs Reineke said: “To complete it is very special and feels like a great achievement.

“We definitely had some doubters but we dug deep and proved them wrong.

“You can be fit and resilient but at the end of the day swimming is all in the mind. It becomes harder each time you have to get back in the water. You just have to put on your big boy pants and say to yourself, ‘Just do it’.”

Following their achievement, the group were taken by boat to Bangor in North Wales and from there travelled home. Mrs Fennelly said: “Each year the Mermaids pick a different charity and this year it was our member Jo Robb who decided.

“Surfers Against Sewage campaigns for cleaner water in our sewers and oceans. It also works towards the preservation of our waterways and to stop overfishing.

“At some stage, all the members of the Mermaids have been sick from pollution in the river, so it is an issue that really needs to be addressed.”

Sponsors included Henley Information Systems, David Rodger Sharp jewellers, THP Solicitors and estate agent Philip Booth Esq.

All five Mermaids plan to swim the Bristol Channel in relay later this month.