Youngsters perform once again

STUDENTS from the StageWorks Performing Arts School took to the main stage at the Little Welly event at the Henley Showground.

They performed some of their musical theatre numbers from their summer show and some from Matilda, their forthcoming show at the Kenton Theatre in November.

School founder Emma-Jane Taylor said: “It was great to see the students performing on the stage and also watching the families enjoying the day after a few years of not being able to take part due to covid.

“Performing is such an important part of a young person’s development, helping children with their self-belief, determination and confidence. It really does help children become successful young adults.”

For more information, visit www.stageworks.org.uk

