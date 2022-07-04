Mother who lost her job in pandemic returns to work

A WOMAN who lost her job as a result of the coronavirus pandemic has now found work again after setting herself up as “The Henley Mum”.

Cherry Letsome, 32, of Greys Road, Henley, used to be events and social media marketing manager for a car dealership in Littlewick Green, near Maidenhead.

But she was made redundant in March 2020 just days before the first national lockdown when she went back to work after a year’s maternity leave.

“I was devastated,” she said. “I had got my little one into a nursery so I could go back to work but everything fell apart basically.”

She spent the next year trying to find a new full-time job but found it difficult because of the pandemic so decided to offer her skills to other people free of charge. Cherry said: “I was losing myself and all I was, was a mum.”

Cherry, who lives with her partner Jamie Rogers, 43, and daughter Amelia, now three, said: “I needed something for me so I started The Henley Mum on Instagram.

“I went round local businesses and started taking photos and videos and making them into reels and publishing them all for

nothing.

“I did it as it gave me a purpose. It helped businesses and it helped the community as it was connecting everyone.”

She was given an opportunity of paid work when she was contacted by Richard Burns, a builder from Chesham, who had seen her Instagram posts.

He had been asked by a hairdresser to build a salon in their garden so they could continue working from home. As a result, he received a lot of interest so he launched Bucks Garden Rooms, offering quality builds.

He opened a showroom building at builder’s merchants Jewsons in Reading Road, Henley.

Cherry said: “Richard contacted me and asked if I would take some pictures and videos and I said, ‘Yes of course’.

“I turned up on my Harley-Davidson just in trousers and my jacket as it didn’t really matter what I looked like because I was just taking some pictures.

“The showroom wasn’t quite finished so I was wondering how I was going to take the pictures but Richard said, ‘I just wanted to meet you’ and we got talking.

“He then said he wanted to offer me a job. I was absolutely speechless.” Cherry now works alongside sales executive Richard Berenger at the showroom and is one of five staff across two locations.

She said: “It’s amazing when people come in and you ask what do they want to use their garden room for and they come out with these incredible stories.”

Examples have included an outdoor kitchen, a watchmaker’s studio with special lighting, a music studio, a waterproof dog-grooming room and one to house Ukrainian refugees.

Cherry added: “In five years I would like to think I would still be working out of the Henley showroom because I love being local and love the community.

“My role might progress but hopefully I will be here flying the flag for Bucks Garden Rooms.”