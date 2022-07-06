Ukraine fundraisers to supply ‘ambulance’

TWO people from Henley who are backing the Ukrainian war effort have raised enough to pay for a 4x4 vehicle.

Liz Ledaca and David Eggleton have teamed up with Paul Liczbinski, from Reading, to supply medical supplies and Land-Rovers to be repurposed as ambulances.

After several weeks of fundraising, they have been able to fund their first vehicle, including tax and insurance.

On Friday they were in Henley market place to promote their appeal with the car that Mr Liczbinski used to drive medical supplies to the Polish border with Ukraine in May.

A barcode for their Just Giving page was stuck to one of the windows together with a photo of Ukrainian voluntary defender Roman Shulyar with a campervan he had been using as an ambulance.

The car was also decorated with camouflage netting, a red strobe light and a Ukrainian flag attached to a flagpole. The open boot contained medical supplies.

The trio raised £160 from passers-by using the barcode and people pledged to donate medical supplies. Mrs Ledaca, of Park Road, said: “The Ukrainian flag attracted attention and it was good to keep the situation in people’s minds while Henley Royal Regatta was in full swing.

“It became a gathering point for several Ukrainians who enjoyed meeting each other. We still need funds and medical supplies.”

Henley Lions Club has made “generous” donation and the Gresham Club in London has promised a significant donation towards two more 4x4s.

Mr Liczbinski, who was in the military for 29 years, is planning to deliver more aid to the Ukrainian border later this month with two other former military men.