Student’s head shaved for charity in memory of aunt

A STUDENT had her head shaved on her 21st birthday for charity.

Phoebe Miller, of Harpsden Way, Henley, was raising money for Sue Ryder in memory of her aunt Lisa Drummond, who was cared for by the charity before her death from cancer earlier this year.

She said: “My aunty was such a lovely lady and the care she received from Sue Ryder, which meant that she could be comfortable in her last weeks and die peacefully, meant a lot to our family.

“I wanted to do this on my birthday to give back and say thank-you to the charity that was there for her.”

Phoebe, who is studying biomedical science at the University of Warwick in Coventry, was home for her birthday and was joined by more than 30 friends and family, including her parents Steve and Ali, sister Lauren, 23, and brother Johnny, 17, for her extreme haircut, which was followed by a party.

She had been growing her hair since September 2020 so she could donate it to the Little Princess Trust, which creates wigs made from real hair for children and young people who have lost their hair due to cancer. Friends Anika Mayor, Rachael Cannon, Mia Brown and Nicola Hull created a group chat on WhatsApp where they planned the occasion, which Phoebe named “Shave the date”.

She posted a different hairstyle every day on TikTok.

“A woman’s hair is seen as a big part of your identity so I was terrified,” she said. “It knocked my confidence thinking about it but now I’m just so happy I’ve done it.”

On the day, Phoebe separated her hair into sections and people bid to shave off different parts.

Her father bid the most — £362 — while the second highest amount came from friends who clubbed together to bid £100.

Her original fund-raising target was £800 but the final total was more than £2,500.

Phoebe said: “I’m lucky to have the friends I do. My friends and family have been supporting me so much, being behind me all the way.

“I want to give a special thanks to my cousins, Eddie, Michelle, Jack, Megan and Sam and my opa [grandfather] Richard.”

Mrs Drummond’s daughter Megan said: “She would have been howling at this.”

Phoebe felt “amazing” without her hair. She said: “My friends said I’m absolutely glowing. If I knew I’d get this many compliments, I would have shaved my hair off years ago.

“I’ve had lots of positive messages. I’ve had people saying, ‘I love your style, I think you’re really pretty’ and I’ve been showing all these people my before photos.

“My work friends are saying they don’t know whether I look better with or without hair.

“It’s the most proud I’ve ever felt. I feel like I’ve achieved such an amazing thing. I walk with my chest lifted and my bald head high — I feel like I’m walking with a purpose.

“I hope it shows other women that losing your hair doesn’t make you less beautiful.

“It proved to me that happiness is about what you do with your life and who you spend your days with, not something like your hair.”

Meghan Bentley, community fund-

raiser for Sue Ryder, said: “It’s so generous of Phoebe to mark her special birthday by raising vital funds to support our charity.

“We’re reliant on generous supporters like her donating and fundraising for us, so we can continue to provide the expert and compassionate care we are so well known for and fill last days with love.”

To make a donation, visit

justgiving.com/fundraising/phoebe-

miller21/